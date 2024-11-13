Pentagon on Trump’s "peace plan" to create a buffer zone in Ukraine: "We will not speculate"

The US Department of Defense has refused to comment on possible intentions in President-elect Donald Trump's "peace plan" to create a buffer zone where the frontline in Ukraine currently extends.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"I'm not going to speculate or speculate about the next administration," he said, recalling previous statements by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin that Ukraine matters and that the security of our country is important to the West.

Ryder emphasized that the US task now is to focus on military support for Ukraine and the current situation on the battlefield.

He added that the United States plans to continue to maintain close communication with its allies and partners on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Now and in the future, we will be focused on the task at hand, which is to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. But as for what the future may hold, I'm just not going to speculate or go into hypothesis," Ryder summarized.

As a reminder, The Telegraph reported that as part of Donald Trump's new "peace plan," British and European troops could be sent to Ukraine to deploy in an 800-mile (1,200-kilometer) buffer zone between the Russian and Ukrainian armies.

