Musk can head new US Department for Government Efficiency - Ambassador Markarova

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced a number of upcoming appointments.

"Deputy White House Chief of Staff for Political Affairs: Stephen Miller - in 2017-2021, Miller was a senior adviser to Donald Trump. In the new Administration, Miller will play a leading role in the implementation of the immigration program," the diplomat said.

Mike Waltz, a retired National Guard colonel, will become National Security Advisor, having served as a national security adviser to Donald Trump. He served in the US Army for over 24 years. He performed combat missions in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pete Hegseth, one of the hosts of the daily morning news program Fox & Friends on Fox News, will become the Secretary of Defense. He is the author of the bestselling book Battle for the American Mind (June 2022). A former National Guard officer, he served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay. He has two bronze stars and the Combat Infantryman's Badge for his service in Iraq and Afghanistan. He headed the veterans' rights organization Concerned Veterans for America.

John Ratcliffe - will become the Director of the CIA. He is a former Republican from the House of Representatives from Texas and former Director of National Intelligence in the previous Trump Administration.

Kristi Noem is the Governor of South Dakota, the first woman to hold this position, and may become the Secretary of Homeland Security.

"Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations: Elise M. Stefanik - Congresswoman from the 21st District of New York. New York. Since 2021, she has been the Chair of the House Republican Conference (the fourth highest-ranking Republican position in the House of Representatives)," she added.

Commissioner for U.S. Border Security and Immigration Enforcement: Thomas Homan - served as Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (2017-2018). He has held senior positions at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under both the Obama and Trump administrations.

The Environmental Protection Agency will be headed by Lee Zeldin, a former U.S. House of Representatives Congressman from New York from 2015 to January 2023.

Steven C. Witkoff, an American real estate investor, landlord, and founder of the Witkoff Group, will become the Special Envoy for the Middle East.

"The new Government Performance and Accountability Office - to audit the entire federal government - will be headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy," she concluded.