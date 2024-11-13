Government extends social guarantees for families of missing soldiers and persons with disabilities

Families of soldiers who were reported missing in action and later declared dead will be able to receive a one-time financial assistance within three years of the court decision coming into force. The Cabinet of Ministers, on the proposal of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has adopted the relevant changes to the payment procedure.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, previously, the three-year deadline for submitting documents for a one-time financial assistance was counted from the date of death indicated in the certificate. This led to the fact that close relatives of the military, who were declared dead by the court after a long period of absence, could lose the right to assistance due to the expiration of the deadline even before the court decision was made.

Now, the time limit for applying for benefits starts from the day the court decision declaring the serviceman dead comes into force. This will ensure social guarantees for the families of fallen defenders.

It is also reported that the government has introduced an extraordinary payment of one-time financial assistance to people with I group of disability. This is due to the fact that such people need urgent and expensive treatment.

The Ministry of Defense added that the amendments are made to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of December 25, 2013, No. 975 "On Approval of the Procedure for Appointment and Payment of One-time Financial Assistance in Case of Death, Disability or Partial Disability without Establishment of Disability of Servicemen, persons liable for military service and reservists called up for training (or testing) and special training or for service in the military reserve" and No. 168 as of February 28, 2022 ‘On Certain Payments to Servicemen, Ranks and Commanders, Police Officers and Their Families During Martial Law’.

