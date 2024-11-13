K-2 Battalion of 54th SMB says it will accept soldiers for service after AWOL

The K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced that it is accepting soldiers who have gone AWOL from their previous place of service.

The battalion published the relevant post on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The military assured that the battalion would not reproach such soldiers or treat them with prejudice.

"War is a heavy burden, both morally and physically. When nerves fail, we can all make hasty decisions when we are on the edge. Someone couldn't stand it and gave up after their first days of fighting, and someone just burned out mentally after years. But there is always a chance to start all over again. The K-2 battalion is waiting for you from the AWOL. No reproaches or prejudice. We always appreciate intelligence, strength, endurance and the desire to learn. Only joint and united work for the result!" the statement reads.

They added that those who want to apply for a vacancy can choose one on the k-2.army website, or they can send brief information about themselves and their contact phone number in messengers.

The day before, the 53rd and 47th SMBs appealed to the soldiers who had gone AWOL from their units to return to service.

AWOL in the ranks of the Defence Forces

Supreme Court Chief Justice Stanislav Kravchenko has announced an upward trend in the number of registered cases of unauthorised abandonment of military units by servicemen, desertion and failure to obey orders.

The Prosecutor's Office has registered almost 60,000 criminal offences for absence without official leave(AWOL) and about 30,000 for desertion since January 2022.

