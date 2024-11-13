ENG
Enemy attacks industrial enterprise in Myrhorod district with a UAV - RMA

Росіяни атакували Полтавщину безпілотниками

On the evening of November 13, Russian troops attacked Poltava region with drones.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Filip Pronin, Censor.NET reports.

The Russians struck an industrial facility in the Myrhorod district.

There was no information about casualties.

