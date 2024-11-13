Enemy attacks industrial enterprise in Myrhorod district with a UAV - RMA
On the evening of November 13, Russian troops attacked Poltava region with drones.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Filip Pronin, Censor.NET reports.
The Russians struck an industrial facility in the Myrhorod district.
There was no information about casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password