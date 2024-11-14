ENG
Russian army occupies Illinka, north of Kurakhove, and advances near Kupyansk - DeepState. MAP

Russians managed to occupy the village of Illinka, north of Kurakhove in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"The enemy occupied Illinka and advanced in Dalne, near Novodonetske, Trudove and Kupyansk," the statement said.

Росіяни захоплюють території навколо Курахового

Армія РФ просунулась в бік Куп'янська

Donetska region (3603)
