Day in Donetsk region: Russian Federation struck region 19 times, 2 people were killed, 8 were wounded

Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region 19 times over the past day, killing 2 people and wounding 8.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

One person was killed in Hannivka of the Kurakhove district, and 3 were wounded in Kurakhove. In Novotroyitske of the Pokrovske district, 1 person was killed and 2 injured; 1 house was damaged in Pokrovsk and Shevchenko village. An infrastructure facility was destroyed in the Udachna community.

Kramatorsk district.

A house was damaged in Zarichne of the Lyman district. An administrative building was destroyed in Mykolayivka, as well as an infrastructure facility and 3 multi-story buildings. In Kostiantynivka, 4 people were wounded, 25 private houses, an administrative building, an enterprise, 4 power lines, and 2 gas pipelines were damaged; in Predtechine, a person was wounded and a house was damaged.

Bakhmut district

Eight private houses, three multi-story buildings, and an industrial building were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district.

During the day, Russian invaders shelled Donetsk region 19 times. 268 people, including 31 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Thus, on November 13, the occupants killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region: in Novotroitske and Shevchenkove. Another 8 people in the region were injured during the day.

