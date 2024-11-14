Fighters of 33rd SMB destroyed 2 tanks, 1 armored personnel carrier, 3 ACVs, and eliminated 47 occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The crew of the Leopard 2A4 tank met a whole column of Russian vehicles and, together with the artillerymen, stopped the enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade shared a video of the destruction of the enemy in the Donetsk region near the village of Dalne. They managed to eliminate 47 occupants, destroy 2 tanks, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 3 armoured combat vehicles, and 1 motorcycle.

