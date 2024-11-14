European Parliament demands tougher sanctions against Russia’s "shadow fleet" - resolution

On Thursday, November 14, the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding targeted sanctions against Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

This fleet consists of old tankers, often without insurance and with uncertain ownership. Russia uses it to export its crude oil and petroleum products, despite international sanctions imposed by the EU and the Group of Seven (G7) countries, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

The "shadow fleet" allows Russia to receive money that fuels its illegal and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine.

Read more: Former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Babanov’s Schemes Undermine Sanctions and Intensify Aggression Against Ukraine

And secondly, old tankers pose risks of environmental disasters, including serious oil spills in EU territorial waters.

The European Parliament calls on the EU executive to introduce more serious targeted measures against these vessels, their owners, operators and other persons involved in the next sanctions packages.

The resolution also calls on the EU and the G7 countries to strengthen the implementation of the price ceiling for Russian marine oil ($60 per barrel) and to completely ban the import of Russian fossil fuels.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia still gets enough profit from oil sales to continue the war

The deputies also demand sanctions against ships that enter EU waters without insurance and call for increased control over ships in EU territorial waters using drones, satellites and targeted inspections.