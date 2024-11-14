I am calm about Trump’s political decisions. They will be wise decisions, - Duda

During a press conference with NATO Secretary General, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that US President-elect Donald Trump would continue to support Ukraine during his term in office.

The Polish leader emphasized that he does not know what policy towards Ukraine President Donald Trump will pursue, as he has not yet taken office and has not officially announced it anywhere, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.UA.

However, Duda says that he knows the Republican well from his first presidential term and had a long conversation with him in April this year.

"We can say this with confidence: we know that President Donald Trump is a successful person, a born fighter who loves to fight and, above all, does not like to lose. He is a winner, as the recent US elections have shown. President Trump, as we know, has a great respect for American taxpayers' money, he has spoken about this many times, including at NATO forums. If we take into account this and how much the United States has already invested in helping Ukraine, how huge amounts have been transferred to the defenders of Ukraine in various forms - in the form of military equipment and financial assistance so that Ukraine can defend itself, then my conclusions are unequivocal: I cannot imagine that President Trump would allow Russia to destroy Ukraine," the Polish president said.

He also added that he is calm about President Trump's policy decisions and has no doubt that "they will be wise decisions."