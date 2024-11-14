Congress has chance to pass additional funding for Ukraine before Trump’s presidency, - US Senator Kaine

The US Congress may still pass additional funding for Ukraine for 2025 ahead of the transition to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, which is likely to oppose increased support for Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Hill.

Senator Tim Kaine, who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that there is a "chance" to approve additional funding for Ukraine before Trump returns.

However, he warned that the package approved by the US Senate is likely to face a serious obstacle in the House of Representatives, where more and more Republicans are opposed to additional aid to Ukraine.

A chance, a chance - I mean, I'm not talking about probability, I'm talking about a chance... At the end of the year, there will be a fight for all kinds of priorities, and just knowing the current composition of the Senate, the Senate has a chance, but the House of Representatives will be tough," the senator said.

Read more: Bloomberg: South Korea to reconsider arms supplies to Ukraine after Trump’s victory

Kaine believes that the likely path to increased funding will be part of the appropriations bill. However, Senate Republicans are unlikely to increase funding for Ukraine.

At the same time, Senator Marco Rubio, who has been officially nominated for the post of Secretary of State in the Trump administration, suggested that funding for Ukraine is not a concern.

"Let's wait until the new administration starts working before we can find out... We're still going to have to fund the government next month," Rubio said.

Read more: Ukraine’s European allies increasingly support idea of "land for peace" talks - WP

US elections

As a reminder, European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

Trump was also among the first to congratulate President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Ukraine's politicians also expressed their congratulations and opinions on Trump's election victory and their expectations of this outcome.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on Trump's victory, saying that it would work with the new administration, but "firmly defending" its interests.