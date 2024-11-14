Air Force will inform about air threats in Viber

Starting November 19, the Air Force will start reporting about air threats on Viber.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Air Force of Ukraine.

"On November 19, 2024, on the 1000th day of the great war with Russia, we start reporting air threats in Viber! Join the official community of the Air Force on Viber to be the first to receive information about air threats and learn how the Air Force is defeating the enemy!

Diversify your information channels by staying with official, trusted sources," the statement reads.

Read more: Air defense forces shot down 21 enemy UAVs out of 59, another 38 were lost in location - Air Force