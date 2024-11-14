Air defense forces shot down 21 enemy UAVs out of 59, another 38 were lost in location - Air Force

Last night, on November 14, air defense forces were operating in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On the night of November 14, 2024 (from 07.00 p.m. on November 13), the enemy attacked with 59 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is noted that as of 08.30 a.m., the downing of 21 enemy UAVs was confirmed in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions. 38 enemy drones were lost locally.

