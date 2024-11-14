Russia increases drone attacks on Ukraine by 44% after Trump’s election victory - ABC News

Russia has increased the intensity of its long-range drone attacks on Ukrainian cities by about 44% in the week after President-elect Donald Trump won the election.

It is noted that Trump's victory in the election, confirmed in the early hours of November 6, coincided with Moscow's increased use of Iranian-made Shahed attack drones to bomb Ukrainian targets across the country.

In the week after Trump's victory, Russia launched 641 attack drones into Ukraine, according to daily data released by the Ukrainian Air Force - an average of more than 91 drones per day.

However, the general trend is toward larger-scale and more regular drone attacks, the newspaper writes.

Former Security Service of Ukraine officer Ivan Stupak said that the number of Russian drone attacks has been steadily increasing in recent months. There were 818 launches in August, 1410 in September, and 2072 in October, he said. Stupak suggested that Moscow's intention is to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine before the US administration changes.

It is noted that the increase in the number of Russia's long-range attacks is occurring in parallel with the growing intensity of ground attacks, while heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, in Russia's western Kursk region, and Ukrainian commanders are preparing for an expected offensive in the south of Zaporizhzhia region.

"Both sides have a two-month window to maneuver before Trump returns to the White House, having promised during the campaign to end the war in '24 hours' by forcing Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table," the article says.