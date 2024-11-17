Russians increase pressure on Kupiansk - British intelligence

Russian troops have reached the Oskil River, and the enemy group is gradually expanding south of Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

"Russian troops have stepped up their offensive pressure on the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine. On November 13, 2024, Russian troops allegedly tried to infiltrate Kupiansk from the northeast," the review says.

According to the agency, south of Kupiansk, Russian troops reached the Oskil River, breaking Ukrainian logistics lines on the eastern bank of the river.

The Russian grouping south of Kupiansk is gradually expanding as Russia tries to increase pressure on Ukrainian forces in the area, according to intelligence reports.

British analysts recall that the civilian population of Kupiansk and the surrounding areas had already been evacuated on October 15, 2024, by a preliminary order of Ukrainian government officials. The Kupiansk civil-military administration estimates that 4,000 civilians remain in the Kupiansk area. This compares to a pre-war population of 27,000.

"Kupiansk is important as a transportation crossroads and logistics center. The Ukrainians regained control of Kupiansk in September 2022," the review said.

As a reminder, the day before, Estonian intelligence reported that the Russians could intensify hostilities in the Kupiansk area.

