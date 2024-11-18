Donald Trump Jr, the son of the newly elected US President, called the politicians who allowed the use of long-range missiles against Russia imbeciles.

According to Censor.NET, he said this on his Twitter account.

"Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!" he wrote.

Trump Jr. also expressed the opinion that the US military-industrial complex is seeking to unleash a third world war before the inauguration of his father, Donald Trump.

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to launch long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory. Subsequently, the UK and France also gave the green light to strike deep into Russia with SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.

