There will be consequences for China for military assistance to Russia - Baerbock

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has threatened China with consequences for military assistance to Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"This should and will have consequences," Burbock said.

According to her, Russia's war against Ukraine is also an attack on freedom in Europe and affects the basic interests of all European states.

Read more: We need new strategy for Ukraine’s victory, we should not be afraid of escalation, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

China is helping Russia

Earlier, the media reported that Western officials believe they have obtained evidence that Chinese companies are secretly supplying weapons to Russia. This could mean a significant escalation of Beijing's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

The EU is considering imposing sanctions on China because Beijing has for the first time supplied weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.