Russia has amassed about 300 X-101 cruise missiles, can produce up to 50 units per month - DIU

As of November 11, Russia had approximately 300 X-101 cruise missiles in service. During the attack on November 17, the enemy used about a hundred of these missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the response of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine to a request from Channel 24.

Thus, the intelligence service said that as of November 11, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces had approximately 300 X-101 air-launched cruise missiles in service.

According to the DIU, the Russian army has already used some of them during the last massive shelling on November 17.

However, the enemy may not stop the production of missiles of this type and produce several dozen units of this deadly weapon every month, the DIU noted.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Russian enterprises can produce 40-50 units of such missiles per month.

Read more: 87 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

For reference

The X-101 is a strategic air-to-ground subsonic cruise missile that was adopted by the Russian Federation only in 2013. The approximate cost of one is $13 million.

The Russians launch them from Tu-160 or Tu-95 MS strategic bombers with 12 missiles and 8 missiles, respectively. They can fly over 5,500 kilometers.

As a reminder, on the night of November 17, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the energy sector facilities of Ukraine with various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs.