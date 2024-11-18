UN condemns Russian shelling of Sumy and Odesa: civilians and civilian infrastructure should not be targeted

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale strongly condemned Russia's strikes on Sumy and Odesa.

The coordinator's statement was published by the UN Office in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of unacceptable strikes by the Russian armed forces last night and this afternoon in the cities of Sumy and Odesa, dozens of civilians, including children, were killed and injured. Thousands of windows have been smashed in residential neighborhoods as a result of the shelling, and the temperature is rapidly dropping," Schmale said.

He emphasized that these attacks followed large-scale Russian strikes on energy infrastructure over the weekend. As a result, Ukrainians were left without electricity and faced shortages of basic services such as water and heating.

Schmale reminded that civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected by international humanitarian law and must not be targeted.

"The tragic date of 1,000 days since the escalation of hostilities is approaching, and the unbearable suffering of the people of Ukraine is only getting worse. Recognizing the unwavering determination of the people of Ukraine to overcome their hardships, the international community must continue its support, which is crucial to provide life-saving assistance," the Coordinator added.

As a reminder, on Sunday evening, November 17, the occupiers launched a missile attack on an apartment building in Sumy. As of November 18, there are 12 dead and dozens of wounded.

On Monday, November 18, the enemy attacked Odesa. There are dead and wounded.

