Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of November 18, Russians launched Shaheds across Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force telegram channel.
"Zaporizhzhia region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs. Zaporizhzhia - enemy UAVs in the city area," the Air Force reports.
Update on UAV movement
As of 9:25 p.m., there is a threat of enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region.
Update as of 9:40 p.m.
- New group of attack UAVs in Sumy region, moving towards the Chernihiv region.
- Zaporizhzhia - enemy UAVs in the area of the city
