News
6 029 22

Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" - Air Force (updated)

Шахеди

On the evening of November 18, Russians launched Shaheds across Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force telegram channel.

"Zaporizhzhia region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs. Zaporizhzhia - enemy UAVs in the city area," the Air Force reports.

Update on UAV movement

As of 9:25 p.m., there is a threat of enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region.

Update as of 9:40 p.m.

  • New group of attack UAVs in Sumy region, moving towards the Chernihiv region.
  • Zaporizhzhia - enemy UAVs in the area of the city

Author: 

Air forces (1432) air alert (333) Shahed (598)
