Russian fake drones "Gerbera" have Chinese engine and foreign parts - DIU. PHOTO

Russia is using Gerbera plywood drones against Ukraine, which are capable of carrying a warhead and conducting electronic reconnaissance. It has a Chinese engine and other Western components.

It is noted that the Gerbera can conduct electronic reconnaissance, in particular to detect air defence positions and record hits from other attack drones.

Russia assembles such multitasking drones at a plant in the city of Elabuga.

What does the Russian fake drone contain?

According to the DIU, Gerbera are made of plywood and foam, so the drone is ten times cheaper than a shahed.

At the same time, the drone's design includes a set of components from foreign manufacturers that are common to Russian weapons.

Chinese parts

By analysing the downed samples, experts found that the Russians were manufacturing Gerberas based on a Chinese prototype, using foreign components imported from China.

The DIU believes that the developer of these drones is the Chinese aircraft model manufacturer Skywalker Technology Co., Ltd. which also produces fuselages and arranges deliveries to Russia. These operations and schemes are carried out through third parties.

American and European components

For example, the Gerbera jam-resistant antenna antenna (CRPA) contains chips from the US company Texas Instruments, the Dutch companies NXP Semiconductors and Analog Devices.

The universal flight controller also includes components made in the USA and the Netherlands, as well as parts manufactured by Atmel (USA), STMicroelectronics, U-Blox (Switzerland), and XLSEMI (China).

This type of drone is equipped with a Chinese camera with a Topotek KHY10S90 three-axis suspension and a Xingkai Tech Mesh Network XK-F358 modem to guide the pilot (like an FPV drone) to the target and conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The engine of the Gerbera is also Chinese - it is manufactured by Mile Hao Xiang Technology Co, Ltd, which this summer was subject to US sanctions for supplying components to Russia, the DIU added.

