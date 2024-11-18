Defense Forces repel nineteen Russian assaults in Kursk region, - AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 135 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using two missiles, 65 air strikes, dropping 97 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged 678 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,930 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk six times, and the Defense Forces repelled all the enemy's attempts to advance. According to the available data, the enemy lost 89 servicemen in killed and wounded in this sector today, and Ukrainian troops destroyed 31 UAVs, two vehicles and two special vehicles of the occupiers. A tank, two artillery systems and 11 vehicles were also damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Kruhliakivka and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped all nine enemy attacks.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Novoliubivka, Torske and Bilohorivka four times, received rebuff.

Four combat engagements took place in the Toretsk direction. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Shcherbynivka and in the vicinity of Toretsk. All attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 35 times in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Pustynka and Novooleksiivka. Our defenders repelled 27 attacks, eight more combat engagements are ongoing. According to preliminary data, 285 occupants were neutralized in this direction today, 119 of them were killed irrevocably. A tank, three artillery systems, nine vehicles and two motorcycles were destroyed, and three tanks, two cannons, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles and two motorcycles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy made 26 attempts to break through our defenses near the towns of Berestky, Sontsivka, Voznesenka, Dalne, Yelizavetivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Sixteen combat engagements have been completed, ten more are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy attacked our troops 14 times near Trudove, Rozdilne, Makarivka, Rivnopil and Novodarivka. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

The situation in other directions

The enemy also attacked our defenders in the Prydniprovske direction eight times in vain.

In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled nineteen attacks by Russian invaders, and the fighting continues.

There are no major changes in other directions.