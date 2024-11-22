Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" - Air Force

On the night of 22 November, Russian troops launched "Shaheds" into Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of strike UAVs," the message says.

Update as of UAVs movement

Update as of 01:57

Enemy UAVs in Sumy region, moving south towards Poltava region.

Update as of 02:01

Chernihiv region: UAV strike movement in your direction from Sumy region.

