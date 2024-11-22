Ukraine will receive 500,000 rounds of ammunition by end of year under Czech initiative, - Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

By the end of this year, Ukraine will receive 500,000 artillery shells as part of a Czech initiative.

This was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

Lipavsky reminded that the Czech Republic has launched an initiative to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ammunition.

"By the end of the year, 500,000 large-caliber shells will be supplied, and we plan to continue. Our goal is to expand our support and meet the needs of the Ukrainian army," said the Czech foreign minister.

In addition, the diplomat emphasized that the Czech Republic will support Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO membership.

"It is important that you have a strong defense," Lipavsky said.

As a reminder, on Friday, November 22, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine has already received the promised one million rounds of ammunition from the European Union.

