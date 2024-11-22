Air raid alert in Kyiv region lasted more than 10 hours, enemy targets destroyed - RMA

Russians continue to terrorize the Kyiv region with UAV attacks. The previous air raid alert lasted more than 10 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA.

"Air defense forces were actively working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. I thank our defenders of the sky for their reliable protection. There are no casualties among the population," he wrote.

As noted, there were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure.

"The falling of debris is recorded outside the settlements in open areas. One passenger car was damaged by the fragments of the downed targets," Kravchenko added.

The RMA also noted that air raid alert has been announced in the region again.

Earlier this morning it was reported that air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region .