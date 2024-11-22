Strengthening security, de-occupation and compensation: government approved implementation plan of Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a plan to implement the Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine developed by the Ministry of Defense. It includes three key tasks.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, this plan is an important step to strengthen Ukraine's maritime security.

The document aims to ensure the fulfillment of the tasks and goals set out in the Strategy, which was approved by the National Security and Defense Council and put into effect by presidential decree.

The main objectives of the plan:

strengthening the capacity of the security and defense sector of Ukraine, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to counter aggression and respond to other threats to maritime security;

de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territories of the coast, inland waters and continental shelf of Ukraine;

obtaining compensation for losses caused by the aggressor and restoration of maritime and river infrastructure damaged as a result of the war.

"I thank everyone who contributed to the development of this important document. Together, we are bringing the moment when the Black and Azov Seas will once again be completely free and safe for Ukraine," the defense minister added.

Earlier it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine created an Interagency Working Group to coordinate the implementation of the Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine and approved the regulations on the group and its personnel.

