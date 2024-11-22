Results of online transfer in army will be controlled by General Staff of AFU - media

The General Staff will monitor the results of the electronic transfer service between military units in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This information was provided to LIGA.net by an interlocutor in the General Staff Command, Censor.NET reports.

The source told what will happen to those commanders from whom the military "run away" through the online transfer system or commit treason.

It is noted that inspections will be conducted in those units in which personnel are actively transferred through the electronic transfer system, as well as in those from which they flee on AWOL to be reenlisted in other combat units.

"Based on the results of these checks, commanders who cannot keep their personnel, do not care about them or resort to non-statutory relations will be transferred to other positions and will not be allowed to work with people," the source said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the government was introducing a transparent mechanism for transferring soldiers between military units through Army+.

Censor.NET also reported that military personnel would be simplified in their transfers between units: work is underway to create a digital service.