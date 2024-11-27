UN Security Council to meet today due to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure - Kyslytsia

Today, November 27, 2024, at 17:00 Kyiv time, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting to consider Russia's shelling of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

This was announced on the social network X by Ukraine's representative to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the meeting is convened in response to Ukraine's appeal in connection with the aggressor's criminal shelling of critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

As a reminder, on the night of November 26, Russian troops struck Ternopil and the region with Shaheds. There were interruptions in electricity and water supply in the regional center. It was also reported that network restrictions were being introduced in the Ternopil region due to the Shahed attack.

