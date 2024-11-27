Ukraine’s losses in war exceed 60 thousand - Economist. INFOGRAPHICS

According to The Economist, at least 60-100 thousand soldiers were killed in the war in Ukraine, and up to 400 thousand were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Economist.

Watch more: Occupier without trousers, wounded in butt, dying near dead body of his accomplice. VIDEO 18+

Number of losses

According to estimates, as of June 2024, 60-100 thousand Ukrainian soldiers were killed at the front, and up to 400 thousand more were wounded. Tens of thousands of civilians have also fallen victim to the fighting.

Russian losses, according to the publication, amount to up to 200,000 dead. This is more than the total number of victims of all the wars that Russia has fought since 1945.

As noted, Ukraine's losses amounted to more than 0.5% of the pre-war male population of military age (18-49 years old). If we take into account the wounded who can no longer participate in combat, almost every 20th man of military age was killed or seriously injured.

The losses of both countries exceed the number of deaths in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.