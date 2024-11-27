SSU officer caught taking $60k bribe to spend 10 years in prison - SAPO

On November 27, 2024, the HACCU announced a verdict in which an operative of the SSU Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Information Security was found guilty of extortion and receipt of USD 60 thousand dollars.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press center.

What did the court decide?

As noted, the SSU officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the deprivation of the right to hold positions in law enforcement agencies for a period of three years with the confiscation of all property owned by him, including virtual assets - cryptocurrency totaling more than 58 thousand US dollars, which is held on various electronic multi-currency crypto wallets.

The person was also deprived of his military rank of colonel.

"The verdict may be appealed within 30 days from the date of its announcement by filing an appeal with the HACC Appeals Chamber," the SAPO emphasizes.

See more: Cost of "service" is $3,000: in Zaporizhzhia, employees of MSEC and private clinic who issued "disability" to men were exposed. PHOTOS

Details of the case:

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the SSU officer demanded USD 60 thousand. For allegedly facilitating the return of equipment seized as part of an investigation into the theft of electricity in eastern Ukraine, as well as not interfering with the business of cryptocurrency mining. A week after the seizure of the equipment, the entrepreneur received an "offer" to pay for the seized goods, which he immediately reported to the NABU. SSU officer was caught red-handed on July 26, 2022