The scale of injuries among the Russian military at the front in Ukraine is straining the Russian military medical system at all levels of medical care.

This is stated in the British Ministry of Defense's intelligence review of the Russian-Ukrainian war on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports citing Yevropeiska Pravda.

British observers recall that the Russian independent agency Astra News reported on November 14 about a riot that dozens of wounded Russian soldiers in Novosibirsk committed due to inadequate medical care.

The soldiers from the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District complained of ill-treatment by their unit commander and did not want to return to the front without proper treatment.

They are said to have broken windows and damaged barracks, and 10 soldiers escaped from the unit.

A shortage of armored vehicles and the constant threat of unmanned aerial vehicles leads to significant delays in the evacuation of wounded Russian soldiers, the review says.

This almost certainly increases the likelihood of more serious injuries and higher mortality rates among those who are eventually evacuated.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, since February 2022, Russia has suffered more than 700,000 casualties, of which approximately 500,000 Russian servicemen have been wounded.

It is almost certain that this scale of casualties continues to strain the Russian military medical system at all levels of medical care, causing significant logistical problems and leading to shortages of medical personnel.

These problems are likely to persist for at least the next three months, according to the British Ministry of Defense.