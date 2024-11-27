65% of Ukrainian refugees want to stay in Germany forever - media

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians who fled Russian aggression are living in Germany. More and more of them probably do not want to return to Ukraine anymore.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Thus, the president of the State Agency for Refugees, Mark Seibert, said that polls are regularly conducted in the emergency center in Berlin, where thousands of refugees from Ukraine live.

"A year and a half ago, the majority said they wanted to return to Ukraine. Now the majority - 65% - say: "We are staying here. We are settling down," Seibert told the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

According to him, Ukrainian refugees have begun to visit employment centers more actively and look for work in Germany.

It should be noted that Germany is the country with the largest number of Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status. There are 1.11 million of them in the country, or 26.9% of the total number in the EU.

