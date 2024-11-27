Von der Leyen calls on EU to increase defense spending amid Russian aggression against Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on EU countries to increase their defense spending amid Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

This is reported by Tagesschau, Censor.NET informs.

According to von der Leyen, Russia spends up to 9% of its GDP on military needs, while the European Union spends only 1.9%.

"There is something wrong with this equation. Our defense spending must increase," she emphasized.

The EC President is also convinced that this requires, among other things, strengthening the defense industry and implementing joint European projects in this area.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russia is capable of producing as much weapons and ammunition in 3 months as the entire European Union does in one year.