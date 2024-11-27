Russians shelled Kherson region with artillery and drones throughout day: one person killed, 10 wounded

During the day on Wednesday, November 27, Russian invaders fired at settlements in the Kherson region using artillery and drones.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As of 5:30 p.m., one woman was killed and 10 civilians were injured. The prosecutor's office says that most of the victims were injured because the occupiers dropped explosives from drones.

A 67-year-old woman died in Bilozerka as a result of Russian shelling. Five people were injured in Kherson, two in Antonivka, two more in Stanislav and one in Beryslav.

The invaders' attacks damaged at least 18 civilian objects, including private and apartment buildings, a medical facility, and cars.

Currently, law enforcement officers are documenting further war crimes committed by the Russian Federation. An investigation into the commission of war crimes by the Russians has been launched (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

