It is inappropriate to call on Ukraine to lower the mobilisation age when the promised military aid does not arrive at the front on time.

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Calls for lowering the mobilisation age in Ukraine do not make sense when we see that the previously announced military equipment does not arrive on time," he said.

He added that Partners have full access to the data and can compare promises with actual deliveries.

We cannot expect Ukraine to compensate for delays in logistics or indecision in supporting young men on the front line," Lytvyn concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the administration of the current US President Joe Biden calls on Ukraine to immediately increase the size of the armed forces by drafting more soldiers and revising the mobilisation legislation to allow conscription of persons aged 18 and over.

