It makes no sense to mobilize men over 50, because they are no longer able to perform combat missions, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

Combat units refuse to mobilise men aged 50-60, as they are no longer able to perform the necessary tasks. There are two cases when this category can still be called up.

This was stated by a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defence and intelligence, MP from the "Servant of the People" party Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

A directive of the Land Forces stipulates that men aged 50 to 60 will be mobilised by order of the General Staff.

He noted that there are no legislative changes in this regard.

The problem is that combat units refuse to recruit mobilised men over the age of 50. This is because they are unable to perform combat missions due to their age, health and physical condition. That is why the General Staff understands that there is no point in mobilising them," explained Venislavskyi.

When can they be drafted?

At the same time, the MP noted, this category can still be mobilised in two cases:

if there is a scarce military speciality for which there is a need;

when it comes to rear units, for example, cooks and repairmen.

"But this is a limited number of people, so today citizens aged 50 to 60 are rarely mobilised," Venislavskyi added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported on the adoption of a directive by the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which prohibits the conscription of persons of limited fitness aged 18 to 25. Conscription will be possible only with written consent.

He said that the text of the directive is under a stamp, so it cannot be published, but the directive itself has already been sent to regional and district TCRs.

Honcharenko also said that men aged 50-60 could be mobilised only under a separate mobilisation order issued by the General Staff for a specific person.