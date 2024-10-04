Direct recruitment to military unit: new rules for recruitment without visit to TCR

Starting October 5, new rules for conscription initiated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and supported by the government will come into effect. These changes radically simplify the conscription procedure and make it as easy as possible to avoid problems in this process.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lobby X, an employment platform and recruiting agency.

In particular, now all volunteers in the mobilization process interact exclusively directly with the military unit they have chosen to serve. There is no longer any need to apply and come to the TCR and SS, and there will be no more distribution in the Training Centers.

Detailed procedure for volunteer recruits:

1. Response to a vacancy in the selected unit of the Defense Forces

2. Passing the selection, receiving a positive decision from the unit representative

3. Sending an application with a desire to be called up for military service in the chosen position to the commander of the military unit

4. Receiving a referral to the military medical commission (MMC) from the unit commander

5. Passing the MMC (can be done at the place of registration of the TCR or at the place of permanent dislocation of the military unit)

6. Acceptance for service in the chosen position at the point of permanent deployment (PPD) of the chosen military unit

7. In case of absence of military service experience during the last 10 years, sending on a business trip to the Training Center for basic general military training (BGMT)

A few more important points:

direct recruitment is currently only possible for MOBILIZATION; for CONTRACT service, a preliminary mechanism with Letters of Recommendation is currently in place (read our previous posts on this)

direct conscription works for citizens with private, sergeant and officer ranks

p. 2 and p. 3 can be implemented remotely by mail or in the PPD of the unit - follow the instructions of the unit representative in this regard

a referral to the MMC is a document that makes it impossible forced mobilization of citizens by notification groups for the TCR at least 5 days from the date of issuance of the referral

according to the new rules, there are also priority and non-priority units; the status of the unit can be found out from the unit representative after the interview; direct mobilization to non-priority units is carried out after the appointment of the candidate to the General Staff is approved (unit representatives know the relevant procedure)

clarify with the representative of the unit at the interview about the possibility of direct conscription to military formations that are not part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"We will send detailed explanations on the procedure for implementing direct recruitment tomorrow directly to representatives of the units that interact with Lobby X on recruitment," the employment agency added.

The agency also urged to contact the support service in case of any questions or difficulties.

As a reminder, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers allowed military unit commanders to personally select soldiers based on skills and experience without involving the TCR and SS.