Conscripts at age of 17 must register through "Reserve+" or TCR, in case of violation - fine, - draft law of Cabinet of Ministers

17-year-old citizens of Ukraine must register for military service through the "Reserve+" app or come to the TCR. If they fail to do so, they will have to pay a fine of 17 to 25.5 thousand hryvnias.

According to the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the relevant draft law of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 12076 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

What is offered?

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense proposes to abolish commissions for the registration of conscripts from the legislation.

"It is also proposed to exclude the provisions stipulating that local governments, enterprises, institutions, organizations, educational institutions, regardless of subordination and form of ownership, are obliged to submit lists of Ukrainian citizens subject to military registration of conscripts to the relevant district (city) TCRs within the time limits and in accordance with the procedure established by the Cabinet of Ministers," the publication explained.

Instead, the responsibility for providing information about himself lies with the conscript. He is given the opportunity to register remotely through the "Reserve+" application.

Otherwise, he has to come to the military registration and enlistment office and pay a fine of UAH 17 thousand to UAH 25.5 thousand.

Personal arrival to the TCR

As noted, the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish that every year from January 1 to July 31, male citizens of Ukraine who turn 17 in the year of military registration are registered as conscripts with the relevant information entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts and Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists (USRCPR) in the following way:

undergo electronic identification and clarify their personal data through the Electronic Office of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, Reservists in accordance with the procedure established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;

personal arrival at the district (city) TCR and SS with the submission of the necessary documents, the list of which is established by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Persons who did not register for military service during the above period will be registered for military service only after their personal arrival at the district (city) military commissariat and will be prosecuted in accordance with the law if they are 18 years old. That is, they will have to pay a fine, the publication added.

Earlier it was reported that those liable for military service who have not updated their credentials are violators of military registration and are wanted by the police.