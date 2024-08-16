Government is introducing experimental changes to military registration: What they entail

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution "On the implementation of a pilot project on automatic verification and checking of information on conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists".

As noted, the changes concern the military registration of conscripts, verification of documents abroad, and the entry of persons into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists.

Military registration for conscripts

Boys between the ages of 17 and 25 must be registered for military service without undergoing a military medical examination. This applies to both those residing in Ukraine and those abroad.

Checking documents abroad

These are men aged 18 to 60 who are abroad and apply for Ukrainian or foreign passports. They will have the validity of their military registration documents checked through the state electronic system "Trembita".

Entering the register

Boys aged 16 to 25 who live in Ukraine and apply for a passport will be entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists (USRPVR) without undergoing a military qualification examination.

This also applies to those who are abroad and apply for a passport at Ukrainian missions abroad.

List of citizens

A list of male citizens of Ukraine aged 16 to 60 years will be formed, whose data must be entered into the USRPVR and who are subject to military registration.