Norway approves $3.2 billion in aid to Ukraine for next year

On Thursday, November 28, parties in the Norwegian parliament supported the decision to increase support for Ukraine to 35 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.16 billion) in 2025.

The Norwegian government had initially provided NOK 15 billion in the state budget to support Ukraine for the next year, but the opposition believed that this was too little.

After that, the Norwegian government and opposition agreed to increase support to 30 billion Norwegian kroner, but revised the amount after Thursday's meeting.

"This is an important signal for Ukraine, which is undergoing a difficult test, and it is an important signal for those who are attacking," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Norway's aid to Ukraine

Last year, Norway approved the NOK 75 billion Nansen program, which provides for long-term support for Ukraine until 2027, with NOK 15 billion annually.

But this year, the country's authorities proposed to increase funding for the program to 135 billion euros and extend it for another three years, until 2030.