Enemy attack UAVs spotted in number of regions - Air Forces (updated)

In the evening of November 28, Russians are attacking Ukraine with "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force telegram channel.

Movement of enemy UAVs

UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region, in the direction of Poltava region.

UAV in Sumy region, heading towards Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

UAVs in the Kyiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in the Zaporizhzhia region, heading towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Update as of 9:35 p.m.

UAVs in Poltava region, flying towards Cherkasy and Kyiv regions.

UAV in Sumy region, heading towards Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

UAVs in the Kyiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in the Chernihiv region, moving in the northern and western directions.

UAVs in the Kirovohrad region, moving in the southwestern direction.

Update as of 01:08 a.m. 29 November

UAVs in the territory of Cherkasy region, heading towards Kyiv region.

UAVs in Kyiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in Chernihiv region, moving in a westerly direction.

UAVs in Chernihiv region, moving in a northeasterly direction.

