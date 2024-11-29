Ukrainian air defence shoots down 88 enemy UAVs out of 132, 41 lost locally, one returned to Russia - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 29 November, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 132 "Shahed" attack UAVs and unidentified drones. The enemy launched the drones from Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack," the statement said.

As of 09.00, air defence shot down 88 enemy drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions.

In addition, the Air Force noted that 41 UAVs were lost locally, presumably due to active countermeasures by the Defence Forces' electronic warfare, and 1 UAV returned to Russia.

"As a result of the Russian attack in several regions of Ukraine, infrastructure, cars, private and apartment buildings were damaged, and the victims are being helped," the military added.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense: Pressure on Russia should be maintained and increased