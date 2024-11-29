Germany has denied that it offered Ukraine to lower the mobilization age.

This was stated by German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I cannot confirm this. And, to be honest, we as Germany would not interfere in the question of how Ukraine conducts its defense struggle against the Russians," he said, commenting on rumors that such a proposal had been made by Germany.

At the same time, the Defense Ministry spokesman said that he had no intention of commenting on proposals to lower the conscription age, as "Ukraine will make the right decisions to solve its problems."

Lowering the mobilization age

The day before, a senior official told the media that the administration of current US President Joe Biden calls on Ukraine to immediately increase the size of the Armed Forces by drafting more soldiers and revising mobilization legislation to allow people over the age of 18 to be drafted.

On November 19, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine should increase mobilization to improve the situation at the front. However, no single weapons system is decisive in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the topic of mobilization and lowering the mobilization age is indeed being discussed in talks with Western partners, but the problem is the delay in the promised deliveries of the necessary weapons.

