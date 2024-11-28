Ukraine is indeed discussing lowering mobilization age with Western partners - MFA

Ukraine is indeed discussing mobilisation and lowering the age of mobilisation in talks with its Western partners, but the problem now is the delay in the promised supply of the necessary weapons.

This was stated at a briefing by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to him, the issue of lowering the mobilisation age is indeed being discussed in talks with partners, but he denied that this topic is "a point of tension or has been discussed negatively or critically".

I would like to note that it is Ukraine that usually initiates such discussions. In our negotiations, we inform our partners about the dynamics of mobilisation that is taking place in Ukraine. This is part of the discussion, as well as other topics such as arms supply, strategy, defence, sanctions, deterrence, etc.", the Foreign Ministry spokesman explained.

Read more: MFA welcomes nomination of Kellogg as Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia: We will establish contact

Tykhyi noted that Ukraine currently does not have enough weapons and equipment to supply the men who have already been mobilised.

"When we read sources that claim that Ukraine should mobilise more, and this is the main problem, we have a different vision. In our opinion, the aid already announced, weapons and equipment, should arrive in Ukraine faster," the Foreign Ministry added.

Read more: Calls to lower mobilisation age make no sense when military equipment is not delivered on time, - presidential adviser Lytvyn

The day before, a senior official told the media that the administration of current US President Joe Biden is calling on Ukraine to immediately increase the size of the armed forces by drafting more soldiers and revising the mobilisation law to allow people aged 18 and older to be drafted.

On 19 November, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine should step up mobilisation to improve the situation at the front. However, no single weapons system is decisive in the Russian-Ukrainian war.