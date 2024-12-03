Ministry of National Unity to be created through reorganization of Ministry of Reintegration – Chernyshov

The number of ministries in Ukraine will not be increased, as the Ministry of National Unity is being created by reorganizing the Ministry of Reintegration.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Oleksii Chernyshov said this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

"As for the increase in the number of ministries, this is not happening and will not happen, because the ministry is being formed by reorganizing the existing Ministry of Reintegration, and no additional ministries will be formed," Chernyshov said.

As a reminder, today, on December 3, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksii Chernyshov to the position of Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the Ministry of Unity. According to him, the new institution should ensure the unity of Ukrainian citizens living abroad.