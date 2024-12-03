Russian troops attack Bilozerka with artillery: man is killed, there are wounded

On the afternoon of December 3, 2024, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka, Kherson region, with artillery. A person died as a result of the Russian attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the enemy attacked the village with artillery. Unfortunately, a man died as a result of the shelling. His identity is currently being established.

Read more: Russians shelled Kherson region with artillery and drones throughout day: one person killed, 10 wounded

"Two more men, aged 45 and 48, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," Prokudin said.

Earlier Censor.NET reported that 4 people were injured as a result of shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region.