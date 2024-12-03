Russian troops attack Bilozerka with artillery: man is killed, there are wounded
On the afternoon of December 3, 2024, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka, Kherson region, with artillery. A person died as a result of the Russian attack.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the enemy attacked the village with artillery. Unfortunately, a man died as a result of the shelling. His identity is currently being established.
"Two more men, aged 45 and 48, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," Prokudin said.
Earlier Censor.NET reported that 4 people were injured as a result of shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password