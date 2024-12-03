190 thousand people have already used function of deferral from mobilization in "Reserve+" – Ministry of Defense

In the three weeks since the launch of the opportunity to apply for a deferment from mobilization in the Reserve+ application, 190,000 people liable for military service have already used it.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

In the three weeks since the launch, I would like to remind you that we have launched this function for people with disabilities, graduate students and parents with many children, and 190 thousand people received this deferral in a few minutes," she said.

Chernohorenko noted that these people did not stand in lines, did not submit paper documents, and did not overload the employees of the TCR, which is a very positive aspect.

The Deputy Minister of Defense also reminded that the state has a function of exchanging registers, so the Ministry of Justice, the Pension Fund and the Ministry of Social Policy are working together to digitalize various processes.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill on mobilization on April 11, 2024, as a whole and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it on April 17.

The law came into force a month after its official publication, on May 18, 2024. Draft Law 12104, approved on November 20, amends Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine on Mobilization.

On November 20, the Reserve+ app launched an online service for applying for a mobilization deferral for parents with many children.