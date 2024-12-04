141 occupiers and almost 40 units of enemy equipment eliminated in South over last day - Southern Defence Forces

Russian troops continue assault operations in southern Ukraine, trying to break through the defence line on several fronts, and suffer losses in manpower and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 141 occupiers.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:

8 artillery systems;

20 vehicles and armoured vehicles;

1 UAV of the "Shahed-136" type;

4 motorcycles;

2 boats;

3 generators;

1 starlink and a trench EW.

Also destroyed:

6 dugouts and 2 personnel shelters;

3 observation posts and a firing position;

ammunition and fuel and lubricants storage area.

Situation in the South

As noted, the occupation forces do not stop shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders and frontline areas. Over the past day, about 300 artillery, mortar and MLRS attacks were recorded.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy carried out almost a dozen air strikes, using 98 unguided aerial missiles (NARs).

The enemy continues drone terror against the civilian population, not neglecting attacks on manpower and civilian equipment. Over the past day, it used 287 kamikaze strike drones of various modifications, including barrage munitions of the "Lancet" type, and dropped almost 250 munitions with damaging properties.

Assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces

The enemy army continues assault operations in the south of Ukraine, intent on breaking through our defence line on several frontlines. According to the updated information, the enemy has resorted to assault actions 17 times in the operational area of OSGT "Tavria". Of these, 10 attacks took place in the Zaporizhzhia sector in the areas of Novodarivka and Novopil.

In the Huliaipillia and Orikhivsk directions, the enemy continues to conduct rotational activities on the front line. In addition, the aggressor does not stop training personnel to conduct assaults, conducts aerial and engineering reconnaissance.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the islands at the mouth of the Dnieper River remain a priority target for the enemy. Thus, over the past day, 7 attempts of unsuccessful assault actions by the enemy were recorded.

