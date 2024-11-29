Enemy tries to break through to Novodarivka and Novopil, prepares for assaults in Huliaipillia direction - Southern Defence Forces

Russian troops are attempting to break through Ukrainian defences in several areas of the contact line. Over the past 24 hours, 13 assault attempts were recorded, 7 of which were in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Situation in the south

As noted, the occupiers have intensified the use of artillery and MLRS, firing 270 shells at the positions of Ukrainian troops and frontline settlements where peaceful residents live.

The enemy continues to attack the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine with drones and does not stop drone terror of the civilian population. Over the past day, the occupiers used 290 kamikaze attack drones of various modifications, including barrage munitions of the "Lancet" type. The enemy is also actively using drones to drop ammunition, having inflicted 266 strikes with them.

Read more: Occupiers amassed certain amount of assault infantry in Vremivka direction to break into our defense - Southern Defense Forces

"Occupiers keep storming Ukrainian positions, trying to break through our defences in several areas of the combat line. Thus, 13 attempts of assaults were registered over the last day, 7 of them in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The enemy is trying to break through to Novodarivka and Novopil," the Southern Defence Forces said in a statement.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful assault attempts.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the Russians are preparing for assault operations, conducting constant aerial and engineering reconnaissance, replenishing ammunition and training assault groups, and building up communications, electronic warfare and air defence systems.

Watch more: Bodies of four occupiers fly high in air after car explosion. VIDEO

Losses of occupiers

Reportedly, over the past day, enemy losses in the south amounted to 160 occupiers.

In addition, the Russian army lost:

27 vehicles and armoured vehicles, including 2 BMD-4 and 1 MTLB;

4 "Shahed" UAVs

"Buk" air defence system;

3 boats;

7 artillery systems and mortars;

1 motorbike;

1 electronic warfare system4

a dugout and ammunition storage area.

Read more: Occupiers carry out aerial and engineering reconnaissance to prepare for assaults in Huliaipillia and Orihiv directions - Defense Forces of South

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 738,660 Russian invaders. In particular, over the past day, the Armed Forces set a new record: 2,030 occupiers were eliminated.