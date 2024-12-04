"Palianytsia" missile has already entered mass production - Umerov

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Palianytsia missile has already entered mass production.

According to the minister, mass production of R-360 cruise missiles of the Neptune complex has been resumed and scaled up. The modified missiles are now capable of hitting targets at a longer range.

"Private enterprises are also showing incredible results. For example, a new startup has implemented the Palianytsia missile project, which has already entered mass production thanks to the support of the Ministry of Defense," Umerov said.

The Defense Minister emphasized that the use of foreign missiles often requires coordination with partners.

"This is where the strategic importance of our own missiles comes in. Ukrainian cruise and ballistic missiles will allow our Armed Forces to act independently, inflicting pinpoint strikes on key enemy targets. This not only strengthens our defense but also creates an effective mechanism to deter the aggressor," he added.

Palianytsia drone missile

As a reminder, on August 24, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian military had struck the Russian military for the first time using a domestic weapon, the Palianytsia drone missile.

The next day, on August 25, 2024, Zelenskyy showed off the Ukrainian drone missile Palianytsia.

